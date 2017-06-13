'Bachelorette' Star Peter Kraus H.S. Yearbook Shows 'Bachelor' Fame Was Always His Goal

EXCLUSIVE

One of Rachel Lindsay's guys on "The Bachelorette" was determined, or even desperate, to be on the show ever since he was in high school.

Fan fave Peter Kraus listed his future plans in his 2005 high school yearbook. The senior at Edgewood High in Madison, WI wrote ... "Go to art school, become famous in one way or another, be on The Bachelor, live happily."

Welp ... he can knock being on the show off his bucket list, which arguably means ... he's accomplished the "famous" part too.

There's fan speculation Peter's the guy Rachel picks, and actually gets engaged to at the end of the season. She does seem really into him.

Makes ya wonder if she knows about Peter's high school ambitions.