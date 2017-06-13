Cristiano Ronaldo Charged with Tax Fraud ... Faces Prison Time

Breaking News

Cristiano Ronaldo -- the most famous athlete in the world -- has been hit with criminal charges in Spain for allegedly scheming to screw the government out of millions of dollars.

Officials in Spain have filed a complaint against the Real Madrid star accusing him of stiffing the Spanish tax man out of more than $16 million between 2011 and 2014.

In fact, officials say Ronaldo set up shell companies (based in the Virgin Islands) as a "screen" to keep the money from Spain's Tax Office.

If convicted on all charges, Ronaldo could get a 5 year prison term -- though it's unlikely he'll serve a single minute behind bars as a first time non-violent offender.

Basically, for a guy reportedly made close to $100 mil last year -- it all seems like a little inconvenience.