Warriors Fans Dance on Light Poles, In the Streets to Celebrate NBA Title

Warriors Fans Dancin' On Light Poles!! ... After NBA Title

Breaking News

The fans went absolutely CRAZY in downtown Oakland Monday night ... dancing in the streets and climbing light poles to celebrate the Warriors' huge win over the Cavs!!

Dub Nation flocked the streets shortly after Kevin Durant and Steph Curry finished off the Cavs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals ... and they're clearly excited the Larry O'Brien trophy is back in the Bay Area.

One passionate fan even decided to climb up on a street sign and get his groove on while a group of fans rocked out to "Before I Let Go" by Frankie Beverly and Maze.

Doesn't look like this party is stopping anytime soon.