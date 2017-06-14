Congress Shooter Intense Gun Battle Captured by Neighbor

James Hodgkinson's rifle shots at congressmen rang out in the neighborhood around the baseball field ... and one resident recorded it.

The video was recorded on the woman's back porch, but the audio's what really captures the intensity and horror of the shooting which injured 5 people, including House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise.

More than a dozen shots are heard as the woman and another neighbor tried to figure out what the hell was happening. The Hill first posted the raw video.

Hodgkinson was eventually taken out by responding officers ... and died later at a hospital.