NBA Covers Up Flubbed Finals Merch … Warriors in 6?

6/14/2017 9:13 AM PDT
Exclusive Details

Moments after the Warriors beat the Cavs, the official NBA Store was selling a 2017 Finals pin commemorating how Golden State took the series 4 games to 2. 

Problem ... considering that's not how it went down. 

At first, we thought the 4-2 was a reference to the #42 the team rocked on their jerseys this season in memory of Warriors legend Nate Thurmond who passed away last year. 

But today, we noticed the 4-2 pin had been changed -- and now sports a 1-4, a clear reference to the number of games each team won in the Finals. 

The whole thing begs the question ... WAS THE NBA IN ON A CONSPIRACY TO EXTEND THE SERIES TO 6 GAMES FOR RATINGS?!?!?!

Probably not ... but the pin -- and the refs -- didn't do the league any favors. 

We reached out to the NBA for comment -- no word back. 

