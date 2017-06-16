UFC's Dominick Cruz Conor Needs Quick KO ... Or He's Dead

If Conor McGregor doesn't put Mayweather on his ass in the first SIX rounds, he's dead in the water ... so says Dominick Cruz.

The UFC star/analyst says he's been racking his brain over the fight -- and says Conor has a real shot ... but he better act fast. The clock is his enemy.

No matter the outcome, Cruz says McGregor is doing MMA (and its fighters) a big favor.

"Him fighting Mayweather like this -- win, lose or draw -- is only going to bring mixed martial arts to a new forefront, and every single one of us is going to get something from this."