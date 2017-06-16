EXCLUSIVE
If Conor McGregor doesn't put Mayweather on his ass in the first SIX rounds, he's dead in the water ... so says Dominick Cruz.
The UFC star/analyst says he's been racking his brain over the fight -- and says Conor has a real shot ... but he better act fast. The clock is his enemy.
No matter the outcome, Cruz says McGregor is doing MMA (and its fighters) a big favor.
"Him fighting Mayweather like this -- win, lose or draw -- is only going to bring mixed martial arts to a new forefront, and every single one of us is going to get something from this."