Human Rights Org Wants Dennis Rodman Axed from HOF Over N. Korea

Human Rights Org Wants Rodman Removed from HOF ... Over N. Korea Ties

A major human rights org is calling for the Basketball Hall of Fame to BOOT Dennis Rodman over his relationship with Kim Jong-un -- saying it's not right to publicly support a "murderer."

The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation -- a non-profit org established by Congress in '94 -- is furious with The Worm over his recent visit to N. Korea and his ongoing relationship with the country's leader.

VOC says KJU has "blood on his hands" for the "murder" of American citizen, Otto Warmbier, and they're demanding Rodman either condemn Jong-un ... or else.

"Dennis Rodman’s complacency and coddling of Kim Jong-un romanticizes and makes light of how dangerous North Korea is to it's own people and Americans who travel there. Removing Rodman from the Hall of Fame will send a message that all Americans are united against this regime."

The VOC has started a petition on Change.org to get Dennis out of the HOF -- and exec. director Marion Smith is putting pressure on the NBA to essentially excommunicate him from the pro basketball community.

