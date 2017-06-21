Keyshawn Johnson Yanks Son From Nebraska Football Team After Weed Bust

Keyshawn Johnson has pulled his son, Keyshawn Johnson Jr., off the Nebraska football team (at least temporarily) weeks after the WR was busted for weed in his college dorm.
Key Jr. was one of the top high school WRs in the country -- but ultimately chose Nebraska.
Earlier this month, the 19-year-old was cited for marijuana possession after university police found pot and drug paraphernalia in his dorm.
Now, Key Sr. -- who played in the NFL for 11 years -- has confirmed that his son is taking an "extended leave of absence" from the football program to "mature" for 6 months.
Keyshawn Sr. told Omaha.com the decision to pull his kid was his alone.
"I never asked him," Johnson Sr. said referencing his son.
"At the end of the day, I don’t think that decision was in his hands. He squandered that decision. He still wants to play football, and he still wants to play for Nebraska. But if you don’t do the things you’re supposed to do, under the guidelines of me, it’s not going to happen."
He added, "One thing you will not do as my son is you will not embarrass Nebraska, you will not embarrass Mike Riley and you will not embarrass this family."
Keyshawn Jr. has since returned home to Calabasas.