NFL's Letroy Guion Busted For Drunk Driving On His Birthday (MUGSHOT)

Breaking News
Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Letroy Guion was busted for driving drunk Wednesday morning ... which just so happened to be his 29th birthday.
Guion -- a 9-year vet in the NFL -- was pulled over by cops in Waikiki, Hawaii at 4:22 AM when they suspected he had been drinking. Instead of blowing out candles, cops had Guion blow into a breathalyzer, which showed he was over the legal limit.
The birthday boy was then arrested and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant (OVII) ... and was released on $500 bond.
Guion has already been suspended 4 games of the 2017 season for performance enhancing drugs.