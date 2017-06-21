Mary-Louise Parker Nanny Busted Allegedly Jacked More than $30k

Mary-Louise Parker's nanny may have taken some serious liberties with the "Weeds" star's debit card ... allegedly stealing more than $30k when she was supposed to be shopping for the kids.

The nanny, Amanda Hoston-St. Louis, was arrested Monday after cops say she illegally withdrew more than $3k from Parker's account twice in April. The nanny allegedly had access to the star's debit card and PIN number.

Parker's bank notified her about the transactions ... prompting cops to investigate.

Cops say it wasn't the first time the nanny dipped into Parker's account -- she's allegedly been making withdrawals since 2016 ... totaling more than $30k ... as first reported by the NY Daily News.

Hoston-St. Louis was charged with several counts of identity theft, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.