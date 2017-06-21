NFL Player Matt Elam Off the Hook ... In Dom. Battery Case

Prosecutors have dropped the domestic violence case against ex-Baltimore Ravens safety Matt Elam stemming from heated altercation with his GF ... officials confirm.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Elam was arrested for domestic battery and grand theft in Florida on May 22 after getting into it with his girlfriend and stealing her cell phone.

According to court records, Palm Beach prosecutors have decided NOT to move forward with the case because the alleged victim stopped cooperating and officials felt there wasn't enough evidence to get a conviction without her.

Elam dodged a huge bullet ... he was facing at least 5 years behind bars if convicted.

Now, Elam is free to focus on his OTHER legal issue -- drug charges stemming from a February arrest in Miami. He's due in court for that case next week.