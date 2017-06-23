Gronk Zings Jews, Blacks, 'Fat Ass' ... At Big Papi Roast

Gronk Zings Jews, Blacks, 'Fat Ass' at David Ortiz Roast

Breaking News

And now, the comedic stylings of Rob Gronkowski ...

"You wanna know why Jews do play football??? To get their quarter back you cheap f*ck."

WAKKA WAKKA WAKKA!

Yeah, that was the kind of material Gronk was workin' with at the Roast of David Ortiz in Boston on Thursday -- where he dropped everything from black jokes to fat jokes to penis jokes.

Hey, it's a roast ... right?

Among the highlights ...

-- Gronk pointed out female comics he wouldn't bang

-- told Anthony Mackie (who's black) he was impressed by his role of Falcon in Captain America because he could fly "when he's not being chased by the cops"

-- told Ortiz he "jerked off" in his green room on the set of a Dunkin' Donuts commercial

There's more. Eight minutes of it. Enjoy.

The good news, the event raised money for the David Ortiz Children's Fund.