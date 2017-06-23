Zac Brown Wants Out of Court Date with Fan

Zac Brown wants a judge to excuse him from a court date to settle a fan's lawsuit.

Zac's being sued by Karen Perry, a blind woman, who says she was gravely injured during his 2015 concert at Fenway Park. She claims Zac incited the crowd to storm the disabled section where she was sitting.

According to docs ... Zac's promoter for the show, Live Nation, is stepping in to defend him at next week's scheduled mediation hearing.

Zac says the Live Nation rep who will be there has full authority to settle the lawsuit ... so there's no reason for him to show his face.