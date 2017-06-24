Lil Yachty I'm Ready For Wrestling Debut!! ... I'm Talkin' With WWE

Lil Yachty Wants To Get Beat Up By WWE Superstars For Cash

Wanna see Lil Yachty get his ass kicked?! You might be in luck... 'cause the rapper says he's in talks with WWE to take a major beatdown from wrestling superstars!!

Lil Boat was at LAX when we noticed he was rockin' a Hardy Boyz shirt, so we had to ask if he'd ever take his chances in the squared circle.

As it turns out, the 19-year-old says he's already had a meeting with the wrestling company to make "special appearances" in the ring.

Yachty breaks down his dream tag team ... and even gives us an idea of his signature move.