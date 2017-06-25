Meek Mill Denies Jumping Safaree And Says He Won't Fight Him

Meek Mill Safaree Who? 'I Don't Even Fight'

Meek Mill﻿'s happy to play the "who" game when it comes to questions about Safaree Samuels ... and he probably ain't squaring up with him anytime soon either.

Paps got Meek Saturday night leaving the District in Bev Hills -- rolling SUPER deep with bodyguards -- where he ducked and dodged questions about Safaree claiming Meek ordered his crew to jump him on Friday.

It's like a Dr. Seuss book here at first, but then Meek gets into Safaree's request for a 1-on-1 fight straight up. As he puts it, he's a "Don" ... and Dons don't fight. Okay, bud.