MLB's Brian Wilson: The Beard Is Dead, Probably

EXCLUSIVE

R.I.P. Brian Wilson's luscious, strong, beautiful beard ... 'cause the MLB pitcher says his face-warmer is officially gone forever.

Probably.

The ex-SF Giants/Dodgers fireballer was lookin' all jacked in L.A. this week -- sippin' on a blender full of a healthy-lookin' drink -- when we noticed his face was much more bare than we were used to.

FYI, Wilson's reportedly attempting an MLB comeback as a knuckleballer.

And by the look of his stubble, the beard is also trying to make a comeback.

Fingers crossed for both.