DeMario Jackson Wants to Talk Privately with Corinne Olympios About 'Bachelor in Paradise' Incident

DeMario Jackson is looking for answers, and thinks a 1-on-1 with Corinne Olympios could help him finally get some peace of mind ... but she's gotta make the first move.

Sources close to the "Bachelor in Paradise" outcast tell TMZ ... he wants to chat with Corinne about her sexual assault claim. DeMario's telling friends he doesn't hold a grudge -- after being cleared by Warner Bros. -- especially since he's bound to see Corinne again with other 'Bachelor' alums.

We're told DeMario was "blindsided and confused" when he heard she claimed to be a victim, because when they got sent home producers told him it was because a third party had a problem with their pool sexcapade -- not Corinne.

DeMario assumed he and Corinne would move on and be friends since they got along so well the first day filming -- laughing, chatting and hooking up -- so he doesn't understand what changed.

There's a catch -- we're also told DeMario's not going to reach out to Corinne. He feels the ball's in her court since she played the victim card ... but he'll drop everything to meet with her if she calls.

As we reported ... DeMario says he's done with 'BiP' and Corinne is unlikely to return, so their reunion will most likely have to be off camera.