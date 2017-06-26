Migos & Joe Budden Nearly Come to Blows After Hostile Interview

Migos and Joe Budden Nearly Come to Blows After Hostile Interview

Migos taught Joe Budden a valuable interviewing lesson -- don't abruptly end it and walk off unless you feel like getting your ass kicked.

The bizarre scene went down Sunday as Budden, DJ Akademiks and Nadeska Alexis interviewed the rap trio on their "Everyday Struggle" show before the BET Awards.

Tensions flared when Akademiks brought up the fact Takeoff he was left off the hit single "Bad and Boujee" ... prompting the rapper to fire back. After a brief exchange, Budden demands Akademiks wrap up the interview but Akademiks apparently was taking too much time for Budden's liking ... who drops the mic and walks off.

Check it out ... Migos wasn't having it and all hell nearly breaks loose.

We asked Lil Yachty for his take on the beef ... no surprise whose side he's on.