Rick Ross B.P.F. (Blowing Pounds Fast!)

Rick Ross Flaunts Slimmer Figure in Track Suit

Rick Ross is almost unrecognizable ... save for his trademark beard and tats.

Da Boss was looking like a man in charge Monday at LAX as he flaunted a seriously slimmer physique. He was flanked by his entourage as he headed to security.

The rapper, who has reportedly lost around 100 pounds, credits CrossFit for his transformation. And in true Rozay fashion ... he dubbed the popular regimen as RossFit.

Props for not only sticking to it ... but for taking the healthy route.