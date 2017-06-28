Jackie Warner Cops Plea Deal in DUI/Ambien Case

Jackie Warner, who starred in a Bravo fitness show, struck an amazing plea bargain which amounts to a slap on the wrist compared to the punishment she could have received for driving drunk and attacking a cop.

Jackie's lawyer, Shawn Holley, was in court Wednesday morning and got all the charges dismissed -- 2 counts of DUI, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of hit and run.

TMZ broke the story ... Jackie was arrested back in February for DUI, but not before she hit a telephone pole, fled the scene, was apprehended by cops and then backed into a police car which forced a cop to jump out of harm's way.

Jackie says she was essentially sleep driving ... the result of an Ambien she took a few hours before when she was at home. To prove she was not conscious, Holley notes Jackie was not wearing pants and would not have left her home in that state.

Jackie initially insisted she only had one drink earlier in the day during a luncheon, but her blood alcohol level was .11 ... over the legal limit. We've learned when she was released, she went home and found empty beer cans in the fridge ... again, she says she has no recollection of chugging them.

Holley's best argument may involve ice cream. Before getting arrested Jackie had walked into a 7-Eleven without pants and bought an ice cream sandwich ... something most people would never do in their right mind.

Jackie pled no contest to a new charge ... commonly known as "wet reckless" ... a much lesser offense than DUI. She'll be on informal probation for 2 years, attend a 12 hour alcohol ed course and pay a fine.

