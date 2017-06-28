TMZ

Michael Floyd Released from Jail ... After Mean Mug Shot

6/28/2017 9:54 AM PDT

Michael Floyd has completed his 1-day jail stint after that whole Kombucha drama, TMZ Sports has confirmed ... and he left officials with a brand new angry mug shot. 

The Minnesota Vikings WR turned himself in to authorities in Arizona on Monday to begin his new sentence for violating the "no-alcohol" part of his house arrest stemming from a '16 DUI. 

Floyd was booked on Monday -- posed for cop cam -- and was released on Tuesday. 

As we previously reported, Floyd was sentenced to 1 day in jail and 5 more days of house arrest for the alcohol violation that Floyd blamed on Kombucha ... a fermented tea which contains a very small amount of alcohol. 

Now that Floyd's out, he remains on house arrest for the rest of the week -- and must follow the rules or the judge will throw his ass right back in jail.

Some advice ... NO KOMBUCHA! TIL NEXT WEEK!!! 

