Colts Owner Jim Irsay Tweets Graphic Naked Woman Pic ... Hacked?!

Jim Irsay's Twitter followers got a very x-rated surprise -- a spread eagle vagina pic!

The photo went out on the Indianapolis Colts owner's Twitter page early Thursday morning -- but was promptly deleted 12 minutes later ... which is an eternity on the Internet.

The question ... was it an innocent mistake or was he actually HACKED?!

Neither Irsay nor the Colts have issued an official statement yet. We're guessing it's just a matter of time at this point.

In the meantime, change your password, Mr. Irsay.