Floyd Mayweather: I'm Not the Fighter I Was ... But Still a Legend

Floyd Mayweather: I'm Not the Fighter I Was, But Still a Legend

Breaking News

Floyd Mayweather admits he's not the same dominating boxer he was 20 years ago -- or even 5 years ago -- but he's still gonna beat that ass.

The 40-year-old boxer hit the gym Wednesday night to put in some more training time for Conor McGregor -- and posted video of his workout.

He included the caption, "I know I'm not the same fighter I was 20 years ago, I'm not the same fighter I was 10 years ago... As a matter of fact, I'm not the same fighter I was 5 years ago."

"I'm just an old legend putting in work in 16 oz gloves."

Floyd has broken down the shift in his fighting style for TMZ Sports before -- and says he went from knockout artist to defensive-minded boxer to protect his hands.

It worked.