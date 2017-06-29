Kellyanne Conway Runs Like Hell from Trump's Twitter Attack on Mika Brzezinski

Kellyanne Conway Dodges Trump's Attack on Mika At All Costs ... Even Hugs a Democrat!

EXCLUSIVE

Even Kellyanne Conway has NO defense for President Trump's verbal attack on Mika Brzezinski ... because she tried every possible tactic to avoid the topic.

We got Trump's Counselor Thursday morning on Capitol Hill -- just a few hours after his brutal tweets about Mika. We barely got the question out when she launched into every pivot in her arsenal.

Her agenda for the day, her "bipartisan hug" with Rep. Debbie Dingell ... and when an elevator couldn't come quickly enough, she tried the ole ... how's the weather tactic.

Yeah, "It's a gorgeous day here" ... isn't gonna make this one go away.

Case in point, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan took issue with trump's "tone."