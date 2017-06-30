Christie Brinkley: Serena's Naked Photo Shoot Is Fire, 'I'd Be Honored to Work with Her'

EXCLUSIVE
Legend respects legend.
Christie Brinkley just dropped some SERIOUS praise on Serena Williams -- saying her nude, pregnant Vanity Fair cover is bomb as hell ... and it would be an "honor" to work with her!
The modeling icon turned business mogul couldn't stop gushing over the photo -- saying on a scale of 1 to 10, Serena's pic was an 11, "Off the scale! She's over-the-top amazing!"
Wouldn't be a terrible idea for these two to hang out -- Brinkley used to her modeling cash to fund a real estate empire and reportedly built a fortune around $100 MILLION!
#BossFemalesWinning
V.F. cover star @SerenaWilliams—world’s best athlete (plus, mom and wife-to-be)—still has her eyes on the prize https://t.co/kvYTrrcPdW pic.twitter.com/zTq6ZGYb4k— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 27, 2017