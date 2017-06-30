Shakira Lands In Argentina for Messi's Mega Wedding

The private jets are landing in Argentina for the wedding of the year -- soccer superstar Lionel Messi tying the knot to his childhood sweetheart ... and Shakira's on the guest list.

The singer and her soccer star husband, Gerard Pique, touched down in Rosario for the wedding, reportedly set to go down Friday afternoon in front of a crowd of hundreds.

Among the stars expected to watch Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo -- soccer studs Luis Suarez, Neymar, Xavi, Cesc Fabregas and Carlos Puyol.