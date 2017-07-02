Derek Fisher Charged with DUI

Derek Fisher has been formally charged with 2 counts of DUI stemming from his June 4 crash on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Fisher was arrested after he lost control of a Cadillac Escalade, slammed into a guardrail and flipped the vehicle around 3 AM ... with his girlfriend, Gloria Govan, in the passenger seat.

Miraculously, no one was injured. However, several concerned witnesses called 911 fearing for the worst.

The OnStar system in the car connected Gloria and Derek to a highway patrol operator in the moments after the crash -- and Gloria can be heard saying that everything was fine and under control.

Shocking how calm she seemed considering how banged up the car was.

If convicted on both counts of DUI, Fisher faces up to 6 months in jail -- but since it's his first offense, he most likely won't spend a single minute behind bars.

Instead, he'll probably get probation, fines and orders to complete an alcohol education class.

After the crash, Fisher was adamant he'll never repeat his mistake ever again.