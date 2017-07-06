Floyd Mayweather: Wanna Train At My Gym? It'll Cost Ya ...

Floyd Mayweather Wanna Train At My Boxing Gym? It'll Cost Ya ...

Floyd Mayweather's private Vegas boxing gym has opened its doors for normies -- like you -- to train with Floyd's REAL boxing team ... but it ain't for the poor.

It's called "The Mayweather Experience" -- and for $650 a pop, regular people will get their hands wrapped by Floyd's guys, step into Floyd's ring and hit the mitts with Floyd's dad, Mayweather Sr.

It's essentially a 2-hour fantasy camp for Mayweather-aholics to see if they can make it through TBE's legendary grueling workouts.

Got rich friends? Mayweather's gym is offering training camp packages for groups -- a 6-some will run you $3,500.

We're told Floyd's team has been offering the workout for about a month so far and it's been going great.

Not too late for Conor to sign up ...