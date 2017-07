James Brown Tony Romo Has Secret Weapon ... As Broadcaster

First off, James Brown is awesome -- this guy rules.

So, when we saw him out in NYC on Wednesday, we had to ask about his newest CBS Sports colleague, Tony Romo -- and if he had any advice for the ex-QB on how not to suck in the broadcast booth.

That's when James -- with that legendary voice -- told us why Romo has a secret weapon that will make it almost impossible for him to fail.

A secret weapon who once appeared in a Papa John's commercial with Peyton Manning.