Kristaps Porzingis Stars in Weirdly Sexy Latvian Commercial

What happens when you mix credit cards, erotica and Kristaps Porzingis?

Arguably the best commercial of the NBA offseason.

Feast your eyes on a Latvian ad for the Visa "X" card starring the New York Knicks phenom -- where Porzingis gets felt up by an extendo-arm from the heavens.

On its way to big daddy KP, the happy hand also gets friendly with honey, b-ball shoes and a Chow Chow ... while the sexy 80's jam "Oh Yeah" bumps in the background.

We don't really get it ... but we're kinda turned on.