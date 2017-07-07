OKC's Andre Roberson Tip Redemption!! Leaves 30% at Restaurant

OKC's Andre Roberson Redeems Himself With 30% Tip at Restaurant

Turns out Andre Roberson might not be such a bad tipper after all ... 'cause the OKC Thunder star took his family out to dinner Thursday night and showed some love with a 30% tip this time!!

Roberson took heat for leaving a $14 tip on a nearly $500 bar tab after signing a huge $30 million deal with OKC this week ... which he defended by claiming "there was no service."

Fly Dre and 7 others hit up Texas Roadhouse in Live Oak, TX last night and according to a restaurant manager, the NBA baller was awesome during his visit ... taking pics and signing autographs for everyone.

No word on how much the bill was, but assuming Dre paid for his table's meals ... we're guessing the tip was a LOT more than $14.