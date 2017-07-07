Kylie & Kendall Jenner Sued By Photographer I'm Mad At Cha For Stealing My Tupac Pics!!!

Kylie & Kendall Jenner Sued by Famed Photographer for Tupac T-Shirts

EXCLUSIVE

Kylie and Kendall Jenner ﻿have been slapped with a lawsuit for straight-up jacking Tupac Shakur pics and trying to profit off the work ... so claims the famed photographer in a new suit.

Renowned photographer Michael Miller -- whose portfolio includes Eazy-E, Angelina Jolie and Jack Nicholson -- says he never gave the sisters permission to use his pics, much less to sell them on their website. The shirts have since been taken down, but that's clearly not good enough for him.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Michael says he never wanted to work with the Jenners, especially Kendall following her PR disasters (We're guessing he's talkin' Pepsi).

As we reported ... the Notorious B.I.G. estate threatened to sue the sisters if they didn't take down the shirts. The sisters did and apologized, but Michael's not budging. He's suing for any profits they made off the shirts.

We've reached out to Kylie and Kendall, so far no word back.