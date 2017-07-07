TMZ

LeBron vs. D-Wade Battle of The Short Shorts!

7/7/2017 10:19 AM PDT

LeBron James Joins Dwyane Wade's Short Shorts Campaign

Breaking News

Who wears short shorts?? NBA superstars wear short shorts!! ... 'cause LeBron James is joining Dwyane Wade's summertime fashion campaign and puttin' his legs on display!!

The King showed off his beach bod while vacationing in Mexico ... and while LBJ has been enjoying some off-season R&R, he's staying competitive by showin' off a similar version of Wade's model-esque post from his time in Italy.

These guys are best friends and have vacationed together in the past (banana boat, anyone??) ... but now that they're havin' their own fun in the sun, we gotta ask ...

