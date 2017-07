Hilary Duff New Young Buck ... Same Hot Beach Bod

Hilary Duff has a new young dude in her life, and he's already getting very familiar with her bikini bod.

Hilary was with the mystery man over the weekend on a Malibu beach. Don't know how long they've been together, but they weren't shy about getting physical in the water. Besides a makeout sesh ... they also did some surfing.

She's definitely got his back.

Looks like Hil's moved on from celeb trainer Jason Walsh, who she was dating this past Fall.

Strong move on her part. His too.