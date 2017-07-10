Robert Kraft to Meek Mill: Wanna Try On My Super Bowl Ring!?

Robert Kraft's got a new homie, Meek Mill -- and he likes the rapper so much, he let him wear his brand new Super Bowl ring!

The New England Patriots owner ran into Meek in Miami -- and the two hit it off. Shouldn't be too big of a surprise considering Kraft is tight with Meek's MMG label owner, Rick Ross.

Remember, Kraft once let Vladimir Putin try on a Super Bowl ring and the Russian leader straight JACKED it.

But Meek's no Putin -- he gave the ring back (good thing, since he's still technically on probation).