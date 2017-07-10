TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Robert Kraft to Meek Mill: Wanna Try On My Super Bowl Ring!?

7/10/2017 6:29 AM PDT

Robert Kraft to Meek Mill: Wanna Try On My Super Bowl Ring!?

Breaking News

Robert Kraft's got a new homie, Meek Mill -- and he likes the rapper so much, he let him wear his brand new Super Bowl ring! 

The New England Patriots owner ran into Meek in Miami -- and the two hit it off. Shouldn't be too big of a surprise considering Kraft is tight with Meek's MMG label owner, Rick Ross.

Remember, Kraft once let Vladimir Putin try on a Super Bowl ring and the Russian leader straight JACKED it.

But Meek's no Putin -- he gave the ring back (good thing, since he's still technically on probation).

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web