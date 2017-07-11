TMZ

Floyd vs. Conor CLASH AT THE NEWS CONFERENCE! (Live Stream)

7/11/2017 2:04 PM PDT

Mayweather Vs. McGregor Press Conference (Live Stream)

LIVE STREAM

2:20 PM PT -- Aloe Blacc is performing. He's got backup dancers.HEEEEEERE WE GO!!

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are about to come face-to-face for the first time since their megafight was announced ... and we're live streaming the whole thing!!

It's all going down at Staples Center in L.A. -- and it's already a packed house. 

Both fighters will be there. Dana White is there. A bunch of boxers are there. 

Conor already warmed up with some Mayweather smack talk on Monday -- trashing Floyd and his tax situation to TMZ Sports

Both Floyd and Conor have promised an epic media tour leading up to the August 26 event -- this is step 1.

The event is supposed to begin right at 2 PM PT -- so clear your schedules and get that popcorn ready.

