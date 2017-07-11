Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly's Date Night Photos

EXCLUSIVE
Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly were super low key, but still out in public together for a what looks like a very interestingly timed date night.
The rumored couple went to catch a movie Monday night in West Hollywood. They were both sporting ball caps, and Jesse added a hoodie as they left the theater.
They posted photos together in Paris back in January, but at the time said they were only hanging out because they were there working on a video game together.
As for the timing -- Jesse recorded a cameo for Jay-Z's "Footnotes from 4:44" where he slammed people for claiming he'd casually ended his 13-year marriage just for a "cute girl" he was working with at the time.