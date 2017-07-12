Demi Lovato's Hollywood Home Hit in Possible Burglary Attempt

Demi Lovato Hollywood Hills Home Hit in Possible Burglary Attempt

Demi Lovato is the latest celeb whose L.A. home was hit ... but this time whatever the criminal was planning was thwarted.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, a man wearing all black clothing and a baseball cap scaled the security gate just before midnight Tuesday at Demi's Hollywood Hills home. We're told the man had a ladder and made it on to the balcony of her home, and that's when the dogs began furiously barking.

The house manager sensed something was wrong, walked over to the balcony and saw the man peering through Demi's bedroom window. The live-in house manager ran to the phone, called 911 and left.

By the time cops arrived the bad guy was gone.

Demi bought the house in September 2016.

Demi was in Boston promoting her new song, "Sorry Not Sorry."