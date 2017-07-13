Floyd Mayweather I'm Not Offended Conor Called Me Boy

How does Floyd Mayweather feel about Conor McGregor calling him a "boy" twice? No offense taken.

In fact, Floyd actually tries to turn it into a joke -- "We all know there's only 2 types of boys -- a white boy and a cowboy -- and I'm neither."

TBE landed in NYC on Wednesday night, so we had to ask him about the outrage over Conor's racial comments at the 2 media events.

"Racism still exists but you know, I try to take something negative and turn it into something positive," Mayweather told us.

"A lot of people say that Conor McGregor is racist but I'm not worried about that."

When asked specifically if he's upset with Conor over the comments, Floyd said he's not -- explaining, "It is what it is. He's entitled to feel how he wants to feel."

"I just want to stay in my zone and stay focused."