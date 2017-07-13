Floyd Mayweather I Can Read ... Here's Video Proof

Floyd Mayweather wants Conor McGregor to know ... I'M LITERATE, BITCH!

After Conor mocked Floyd at news conference #2 on Wednesday, the Mayweather camp released a video to our friends at BSO showing Floyd clearly reading fight promos off a teleprompter.

At one point during the promo sesh, Floyd jokes about all the illiteracy insults -- and then continues to read more promos.

Conor wasn't the first person to accuse Floyd of not being able to read -- 50 Cent blasted him for it a few years ago.