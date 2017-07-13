'Jersey Shore' Reunion Show Set for August No Gym, No Tan, No Laundry

'Jersey Shore' Reunion Show Set for August

Exclusive Details

The gang from "Jersey Shore" is getting back together on TV, but no more of the shenanigans that made us love/hate them.

Production sources tell us ... a cable network will showcase the current versions of Snooki, JWoww, Pauly D, The Situation and company for a TV special on the impact of the reality show on their lives, and where they are now.

We're told the reunion is not a full series pickup -- either a one-time special or just a couple episodes -- and will have a documentary feel.

Our sources say the special will be the first of several, reuniting casts from various popular shows that aired back in the day.

Snooki posted pics of herself and her female co-stars out and about last week in Jersey with the apt caption, "Reunion Time."

Now we know.