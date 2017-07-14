Cam Newton Spits Bars With 2 Chainz

Cam Newton Spittin' Bars With 2 Chainz!! ... Lookin' Like Mad Hatter

Cam Newton's off-season is LITTTT!!!! ... 'cause the Carolina Panthers QB celebrated his new sneaker release by spittin' bars with 2 Chainz!!

Cam grabbed the mic and put his rap skills to the test while goin' bar-for-bar with Tity Boi to perform "Riverdale Road" at the Under Armour event Thursday ... and we gotta admit, the dude's pretty impressive.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Pro Bowler decided to rock a Mad Hatter-esque look for the event ... 'cause Cam's known for makin' fashion statements. But the rapping's a pleasant surprise.

Maybe we'll get a 2 Chainz x Cam Newton collab soon??