Shia LaBeouf, I Don't Need to Drink, My Problem is When I Do

Shia LaBeouf is not an alcoholic, because he doesn't have an uncontrollable urge to drink ... his problem is when he starts drinking he can't stop ... this according to his lawyer.

Savannah lawyer Doug Andrews tells TMZ Shia is resolved not to have another drink while he finishes shooting his movie, "The Peanut Butter Falcon." As we reported, people on the set told us Shia has been incredibly professional, reliable and sober since shooting began and they were shocked to see on TMZ Saturday that he was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Andrews says the movie shoot will not be interrupted by the arrest or Shia's promise to get help for his addiction. It's interesting -- Shia calls it an addiction although he says he doesn't feel the need to drink.

Andrews says Shia will get professional help once the movie is wrapped, but he's not in danger because he simply won't drink.

The lawyer also says he and Shia want to do more than just cop a plea and pay a fine ... they want to make good to Savannah cops and the community for Shia's rant which, at times, got racist. Andrews says he and Shia haven't decided what the actor will do, but promises it will be meaningful.