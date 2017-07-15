Wimbledon 2017 Celebs Love a Good Match

Celebs Enjoy Wimbledon 2017 Championship Match, Venus Williams v. Garbine Muguruza

Venus Williams couldn't bring home another Wimbledon title ... but she drew a star-studded crowd to watch her go down to Spain's Margine Guburuza.

Celebrities like Woody Harrelson, Stanley Tucci, Hillary Swank, Jude Law, Bradley Cooper, Pippa Middleton and many more took in the tennis action on the grass Saturday ... and looked like they were really into it.

Despite a tight first set from Venus, 23-year-old Guburuza went on to win the last 9 games and take down Williams in straight sets to take home her first Wimbledon title.