Kid Rock Pataki & Cain Weigh In On Rocker for Senate

Kid Rock Already Has Republicans Gunning for Him, Pro and Con

EXCLUSIVE

Kid Rock's getting a big endorsement, and a big thumbs down, even before he officially runs for a Michigan Senate seat -- in other words ... welcome to politics, Kid!

We got former U.S. Senator and New York Governor George Pataki in NYC, and he thinks the rock star is exactly the kinda candidate the GOP needs now. Ditto for Caitlyn Jenner, who's made some noise about possibly entering politics.

Rock launched KidRockforSenate.com Monday and posted campaign signs all over social media.

However, another staunch Republican, Herman Cain, crapped all over Candidate Kid and Caitlyn. Interesting ... the guy who backs Donald Trump clearly doesn't think all celebs are fit for office.