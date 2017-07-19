O.J. Simpson NOT Busted in Prison 'Choking'

O.J. Simpson NOT Busted Masturbating in Prison

O.J. Simpson was not involved in an illegal beating in prison ... if ya know what we mean.

There's a story circulating that Simpson's potential parole is in jeopardy because he was caught masturbating in his cell at Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada. Juicy plot twist, for sure ... but our law enforcement sources say it never happened.

The official statement from Lovelock says, "It is against Nevada Dept. of Corrections policy to release inmate disciplinary history to the public. It is also against policy to release inaccurate information. No official from our department would have released the information in question."

If you're wondering -- we know you are -- our sources say there's no hard and fast rule against masturbation in the prison, as long as you keep it to yourself. Ya know ... don't make a spectacle of your testicles.

Bottom line: freshly squeezed juice was not served.