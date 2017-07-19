Terrell Owens Says Mike Vick is Wrong About Colin Kaepernick's Hair

EXCLUSIVE
Terrell Owens says it's absolutely ridiculous for Mike Vick to suggest Colin Kaepernick should cut his afro to be more presentable to NFL teams ... telling TMZ Sports Kap's hairdo is completely irrelevant.
We filled T.O. in on Vick's comments on FS1's "Speak For Yourself" earlier this week -- when Vick said Kap's first step to finding a new team should be to cut his 'fro -- and Owens is clearly against the idea.
T.O. thinks there isn't one bit of truth to Vick's statements ... and says Kap's appearance is not the reason why he's currently unemployed.
"First thing we got to get Colin to do is cut his hair." — @MikeVick advises Kaepernick on rebuilding his image pic.twitter.com/YENvUPOIgP— Speak For Yourself (@SFY) July 17, 2017