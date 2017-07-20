Terrell Owens Says He Still Loves The BIG3, Even After Ice Cube Dissed Him

Terrell Owens I Still Love Ice Cube ... Even After BIG3 REJECTION

Here's something you might not be used to seeing ... Terrell Owens taking the high road ... telling TMZ Sports he still loves Ice Cube and the BIG3 league, even though Cube killed T.O.'s hoop dreams.

Owens recently told us he wanted a spot in the league and made a personal plea to Ice Cube to make it happen, saying he had tried to get in and was getting the runaround.

We saw Cube and LAX and shot T.O.'s shot for him, and Cube straight Mutombo'd it ... saying the league is strictly for former NBA players, which Owens is NOT.

As luck would have it, we got T.O. mere moments after we saw Cube and broke him the news, and Terrell couldn't have been cooler with the disappointment, saying he's still 100% behind the league.

