Blac Chyna Flaunts New BF After He Gets Her Initials Tattooed On Him

Blac Chyna's new man is all-in on her brand ... and they're both making sure Rob Kardashian's aware.
Chyna and singer Mechie -- who she's been hooking up with for a couple weeks -- shot a video showing off a very fresh looking 'BC' tattoo behind his ear. If it wasn't clear already ... she's definitely moved on from Rob.
She has a bad history with tattoos and dudes (*cough, Future*) ... so, interesting that HE got the ink this time around.
This isnt the first time Chyna's rubbed her relationship with Mechie in Rob's face either. When Rob went on his social media tirade against her ... he posted a video Chyna allegedly sent him of her and Mechie kissing in bed ... as well as the photo with the other guy, Ferrari.
As we reported ... Chyna got a restraining order against Rob and he vowed to stop slut-shaming her online. This should test Rob's will power.