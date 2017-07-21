NFL's Brandon Marshall: Don't Tell Me Geno Smith Is Better Than Kaepernick

Geno Smith. Ryan Fitzpatrick. Matt Barkley.
They have jobs. Colin Kaepernick doesn't. And it's not sitting right with Brandon Marshall.
The Denver Broncos linebacker has been a staunch ally and friend of Colin's for years -- since they played together at Nevada back in college, where they were also fraternity brothers.
Marshall -- who famously joined Kap's national anthem protest last season -- says Colin is still immensely talented and driven and BELONGS in the league.
He also tells us Colin's smart, talented, hard-working -- he's not a menace and won't do anything to cause an NFL organization any issues if he's signed this year.
Marshall also has strong feelings about Mike Vick's haircut comments -- saying, "Those words should never have come out of his mouth from a black man to another black man."